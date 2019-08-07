Top 10 healthcare stocks here average 5.7% return

The 19 healthcare stocks listed here are dominated by 10 companies, which account for $20 billion of the sector's total market capitalisation of $23 billion.

These 10 big guns averaged a total return of 5.7 per cent over the first seven months of the year.

Singapore Exchange data showed that the best performers were ISEC Healthcare, Health Management International (HMI) and Singapore O&G, which averaged a total return of 31.2 per cent over the period.

Top performer ISEC Healthcare has a total return of 45.2 per cent for the year to date and market capitalisation of $181 million. Its shares closed unchanged at 34.5 cents yesterday.

HMI was next with a return of 34.1 per cent for the year to date and market cap of $603 million. Its shares fell 0.7 per cent to 71.5 cents.

In third place was Singapore O&G, with a return of 14.2 per cent for the year to date and market cap of $186 million. The stock fell 1.3 per cent to 38 cents.

$181m Market cap of ISEC Healthcare, the sector's top performer with a total return of 45.2 per cent for the year to date.

The 19 listed companies operate patient care services and facilities, including laboratories, hospitals, nursing homes and clinics.