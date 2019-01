TOKYO (AFP) - Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged more than three per cent in opening trade on Friday (Jan 4), hit by a surge in the yen and sell-offs on Wall Street amid worries over the US economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 3.06 per cent, or 613.28 points, to 19,401.49 as it was catching up with other markets after the New Year's break.