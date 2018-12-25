Tokyo stocks dive more than 3% on fears over US economy, even as American shares fall

TOKYO (AFP) - Tokyo stocks dived more than 3 per cent at the open on Tuesday (Dec 25) amid rising doubts about the United States economy and fears sparked by a US government funding crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.18 per cent, or 640.33 points, at 19,525.86 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 3.07 per cent or 45.73 points at 1,442.46.

"Japanese stock markets will be volatile following a drop in US shares, with the Nikkei 225 index dipping below the 20,000 level for the first time since September 2017," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

A higher yen against the dollar is also weighing on the market, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 110.25 yen in early Asian trade, down from 110.43 yen in New York on Monday and from 111.38 yen in Asian trade on Friday.

The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

In New York, US shares fell sharply with investors unnerved by weekend reports that US President Donald Trump has asked about the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The dive also came after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's efforts to reassure investors fell flat.

Mnuchin was widely panned by market watchers over a phone call with the six biggest US banks, reporting on Twitter that the six CEOs have "ample liquidity" available.

The move "prompted worries in the market", Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

In Tokyo, shares were sold across the board.

Major banks dropped sharply, with Mitsubishi UFJ down 4.00 per cent at 520.4 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial down 4.19 per cent at 351.5 yen and Mizuho Financial down 4.27 per cent at 163.5 yen.

Carmakers were also losers, with Toyota down 4.09 per cent at 6,153 yen, Honda down 3.66 per cent at 2,814.5 yen and Nissan down 4.15 per cent at 846.2 yen.