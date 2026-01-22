Toku shares jump 6% above IPO price in SGX debut

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Artificial intelligence-powered customer experience platform Toku, Singapore’s second listing of 2026, made its trading debut on the Catalist board on Jan 22.

The counter opened at 26.5 cents per share, 6 per cent above its initial public offering price of 25 cents per share.

Toku offered 63 million placement shares and two million public offer shares, which gave it a market capitalisation of around $142.6 million.

The company raised total gross proceeds of about $16.3 million, which it said on Jan 14 will be used for expansion of its platform, tech development, and potential mergers and acquisitions as well as general working capital.

Toku offers AI-based cloud communications services to businesses, with a focus on Asia-Pacific, providing tools such as voice and messaging systems to support customer engagement.

The company, which was founded and is headquartered in Singapore, said it will also increase its depth in the markets it currently operates in and expand into new ones.