Tips on navigating the stock markets

Markets have been jittery so far this year as investors grapple with a host of challenges from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to China's zero-Covid-19 policy to the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States.

This follows solid gains in the markets over the past three years.

If you are a novice investor and you are wondering if you are too late to the game, don't worry.

It is never too late to start investing, though the key things are to keep researching and learning.

The Straits Times highlights some pointers to start you on your investment journey.

1 LOOK FOR A BROKERAGE THAT IS LICENSED BY MAS

Mr Gavin Chia, managing director of Futu Singapore, said this is becoming more important as customers can now open an account online, anywhere.

But a brokerage in Britain, for example, may not be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In Singapore, brokerages have to hold a capital markets services (CMS) licence to conduct activities regulated under the Securities and Futures Act.

Futu Singapore is a CMS licensee, and Mr Chia said this licence carries weight in terms of its requirements and expectations from the MAS.

Investors can go to the MAS website at eservices.mas.gov.sg/fid/ institution to check if their financial institution has the necessary licence.

2 LEARN HOW TO USE CDP-LINKED ACCOUNTS AND CUSTODIAN ACCOUNTS FOR TRADING

After you identify your brokerage, you have to open a Central Depository (CDP) securities account to trade in the Singapore market. The Central Depository is a subsidiary of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Your CDP account will hold all the securities you have bought in the Singapore market.

Ms Evy Wee, head of financial planning, investments and insurance solutions at DBS Bank, said most brokerages require a CDP account to be linked to the customer's trading account.

Any shares you buy will be deposited into your CDP account, and are in your safe possession. You are free to trade them through any broker, and not necessarily the same one through which you bought them.

However, there are some brokerages - such as Tiger Brokers, moomoo and FSMOne - which will hold your shares in their custody instead of your CDP account.

If your shares are held in the broker's custodian account, you can sell them only through the same custodian or broker.

Mr Timothy Tsang, a 23-year-old technopreneur, said the broker will charge you fees if you want to change brokerages.

This raises the question: If the shares in the custodian account are not held in my name, how can I be sure they belong to me?

Mr Henry Toh, chief financial officer of Tiger Brokers, said all brokers are required by law to keep the assets in the custodian account separate from the company's money and resources.

Mr Toh said the bank has to issue a letter to say the assets cannot be co-mingled and that if Tiger Brokers goes down, the investor's assets will be safe.

Mr Chia said moomoo deposits clients' money separately from company money, in DBS.

3 KNOW YOUR FEES - BESIDES COMMISSION AND PLATFORM FEES, THERE ARE OTHER FEES AND CHARGES

Say you are almost ready to start investing, and you have chosen a brokerage which charges relatively lower fees.

At this stage, it pays to read the terms and conditions carefully.

Some brokerages charge a platform fee, on top of a commission fee. The fees can be a flat amount, a percentage of the trade amount, or a dollar amount per order.

Look out for minimum commission and platform fees as well.

Mr Chia said clients also have to pay exchange fees when they trade in any exchange.

In Singapore, SGX charges a trading and clearing fee. In the United States, traders have to pay a settlement fee for all buy and sell orders.

They also have to pay additional fees for sell orders, such as the membership fee to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and a trading activity fee.

Mr Bill Lim, 25, a financial adviser at Prudential, said investors should also look at currency exchange costs if they trade foreign stocks.

If you trade in the US markets, you have to convert your Singapore dollars into US dollars to fund your trades, and this subjects you to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, Mr Lim said.

4 BEWARE OF FOMO AND MEME STOCKS

As an investor, avoid falling into the "fear of missing out" (Fomo) trap.

Mr Chia said investing should not be emotional, and should instead be based on your risk appetite.

Just because everybody is buying a particular stock doesn't mean you have to buy it too.

"You should not have to lose sleep wondering if your stocks will go up or down," Mr Chia added.

Investors should also be wary of the meme stock.

These stocks trade more on hype that has been fuelled by Internet and social media chatter than on the value of the business.

Video game retailer GameStop and movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment are some examples of companies that fuelled the meme stock mania in the US.

To avoid falling into these emotional traps, Mr Bill Lim, who trades actively, said the key is to understand the business and the stock that you are buying into.

If you know the business well, you won't be swayed by market upturns and downturns, he noted.

He said he invests in meme stocks only with extra cash that he can afford to lose.

"You've got to be able to stomach it, right? On days when you feel like your stomach is weak, and your brain is telling you, 'oh no, what should I do?', just close your computer. Stick to your plan. Understand the research you did was good enough and then just let it be," Mr Lim said.