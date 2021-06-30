Tiong Woon very under-rated, says brokerage Lim & Tan

SINGAPORE - The stock of listed crane operator Tiong Woon Corporation (TWC) surged more than 15 per cent on Wednesday (Jun 30) after Lim & Tan Securities initiated coverage on the company, citing it as an overlooked regional giant.

The counter closed 7.5 cents higher at 56 cents after the financial house tagged a target price of 84 cents on it.

"At 84 cents, our target price represents a 36 per cent discount to construction peers and also represents the previous takeover valuation of Tat Hong Holdings," it noted.

Analysts Nicholas Yon and Ethan Aw wrote that TWC is an overlooked regional engineering heavy lift company that can compete effectively against big international firms like Mammoet and Sarens.

"It (TWC) has participated in mega projects like Petronas RAPID projects alongside Mammoet as the only other player and has helped build the Brunei petrochemical island (Hengyi Project) as the main heavy lift contractor, on top of its local achievements in the construction space," the Lim & Tan report said.

The brokerage house noted that 2020 was supposed to be a good year for the Singapore-listed company but the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to many of its key projects.

But with the pandemic receding, the company is poised to take off.

Lim & Tan expects TWC's earnings to rise 45 per cent to $11 million during the year ending June 2021, and another 36 per cent to $15 million in the financial year ending June 2022.

One of the key profit drivers in the coming years will be the giant Brunei-based Hengyi Petrochemical Phase 2. In Phase 1, Hengyi has invested around US$45 billion, while Phase 2 investment will rise 4-fold to US$13.65 billion, Lim & Tan noted.

"Given Tiong Woon's strong track record in Phase 1, securing lifting contracts in Hengyi's Phase 2 will be a key catalyst to Tiong Woon's performance for the next three years. Given Tiong Woon's track record and strong participation in Phase 1, Tiong Woon believes it stands a good chance for the next tender."

The report also noted that while TWC's gearing stands at 32.9 per cent, most of the debt is secured by the company's new headquarters, which has a valuation surplus of $45 million or 19 cents per share.

"Factoring this, we think true gearing should only be 13.3 per cent, which is low for a construction players."

Despite these stellar performance, TWC has gone largely unnoticed by investors and trades at undeserved 0.4 times price-book ratio, despite being healthy, profitable and extremely cash generative, Lim & Tan concluded.