TikTok may face $42m fine for not protecting children's privacy

NEW YORK - TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, may face a fine of £27 million (S$42 million) for failing to protect children's privacy in Britain.

In the first major case under new British rules protecting minors online, British regulators on Monday sent a warning notice to TikTok saying the company had handled youngsters' information without appropriate permission from their parents, processed sensitive details without the legal grounds to do so and failed to explain the platform's data practices in ways that children could easily understand.

While the findings are provisional, the legal document sent to TikTok by Britain's data protection agency, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), constitutes a formal notification that regulators intend to impose a fine.

It is not the first time the video-sharing app has faced charges of failing to protect the privacy of younger users. In 2019, Musical.ly, the operators of the platform now known as TikTok, agreed to pay a US$5.7 million (S$8.2 million) fine to settle charges that it had violated the federal children's online privacy law in the United States.

The British announcement comes as the US government is working to resolve national security concerns with TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese Internet giant ByteDance.

In a statement, TikTok said it disagreed with the findings of the ICO, noting that they were provisional. "While we respect the ICO's role in safeguarding privacy in the UK, we disagree with the preliminary views expressed and intend to formally respond to the ICO in due course," it said.

The privacy complaint against TikTok comes one year after Britain instituted sweeping new online protections for minors, called the Children's Code. Those rules require online services such as social networks and video game platforms to design their products and features with the best interests of children in mind.

They also require online services likely to be used by children to turn on the highest privacy settings for young users and prohibit those services from tracking children's precise locations.

NYTIMES