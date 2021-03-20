Three shoemakers have world at their feet

NEW YORK • A vertiginous Christian Louboutin stiletto, a chunky Dr Martens boot and a wide-strapped Birkenstock sandal.

The three different shoes share one feature: The owners of their makers are cashing out for billions of dollars.

Exor, holding company of Italy's Ferrari-owning billionaire clan Agnellis, announced last week it is buying almost a quarter of Christian Louboutin in a deal that will give its eponymous figurehead a net worth of at least US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The deal follows two other recent transactions involving owners of revered shoe brands: the sale of Birkenstock to L Catterton at a valuation of about €4 billion (S$6.4 billion) and the US$1.8 billion initial public offering of Dr Martens. The former made billionaires of brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock while the latter has given the founding family, the Griggs, a fortune valued at more than US$500 million.

Meanwhile, rapper Kanye West's sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy, is valued at between US$3.2 billion and US$4.7 billion by UBS Group. Sales of Yeezy's Adidas sneakers grew 31 per cent to nearly US$1.7 billion in annual revenue last year, according to a UBS document reviewed by Bloomberg.

LIQUIDITY BOOST

The pandemic has boosted a shift towards casual footwear that was already in motion, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Deborah Aitken. Flexi-work and a newfound appreciation for the outdoors will likely sustain it.

Despite the pandemic's crushing blow to the economy - particularly the retail sector - luxury fortunes have soared in the past year.

Europe's richest person and backer of Birkenstock owner L Catterton, Mr Bernard Arnault, has added US$69 billion in wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as shares of his LVMH have almost doubled in value.

The wealth of his rival, Kering founder Francois Pinault, is up by more than US$20 billion.

"The luxury sector has outperformed over the past year, and proved how versatile every category can be in downturns," Ms Aitken said.

Driving it all is faith in a resounding post-Covid-19 bounce-back, a brisker-than-expected pivot to online luxury shopping and the swift recovery of China, a crucial market for the world's priciest brands.

"Chinese consumers made up about a third of the global market for luxury goods before the pandemic but most of their purchases were overseas," Ms Aitken said.

"Now they're unable to travel and you have a massive explosion in e-commerce at the same time."

Orthotic sandals and lug-soled boots are not your typical luxury items but the pandemic and transition to working and socialising from home have placed renewed emphasis on goods offering comfort, both physical and emotional.

"Doc Martens" and "Berks" are unique for resonating across generations, from 1970s hippies to 1990s goths and Gen Z influencers.

While Christian Louboutin blade-heeled shoes offer neither comfort nor nostalgia, they are a bet on a full-throttle return to parties, office life and other long-awaited opportunities to dress up.

Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin has grown to operate 150 stores in 30 countries.

Exor said it sees growth potential for the brand in China and e-commerce.

Mr Louboutin, 58, and his business partner Bruno Chambelland, 72, will together retain a majority stake in the company, according to a person with knowledge of the arrangement, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

The decision to sell likely came down to factors attracting family-business owners across all industries to the auction block - namely, loads of liquidity and heady markets pushing valuations skywards.

Italian publishing house Panini, maker of the popular soccer stickers collected and traded by fans worldwide, is weighing a potential sale and has drawn interest from suitors including buyout firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The founders of Renishaw are seeking to offload their combined 53 per cent stake in the British engineering firm worth more than US$2 billion.

BLOOMBERG