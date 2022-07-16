Three Arrows liquidators get approval to preserve S'pore assets

The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) were granted interim relief yesterday to investigate and preserve the Singapore assets of the bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund, The Straits Times understands.

The whereabouts of its founders, Mr Zhu Su and Mr Kyle Davies, remain unknown.

In a High Court chambers hearing yesterday, the Singapore lawyers for advisory firm Teneo sought an order for interim relief, pending the main application to recognise the British Virgin Islands (BVI) liquidation order, and for Teneo's Mr Russell Crumpler and Mr Christopher Farmer to carry out their duties as joint liquidators here.

The liquidators are represented by WongPartnership partners Manoj Sandrasegara, Lionel Leo and Daniel Liu.

Advocatus Law, which is representing the 3AC founders, declined comment yesterday.

Lawyers specialising in Singapore restructuring law say the liquidators applied for interim relief to allow them to administer or realise 3AC's assets in Singapore, as well as to conduct the examination of individuals, including Mr Zhu and Mr Davies, to ascertain the hedge fund's assets.

The liquidators will likely be taking actions permitted to secure 3AC's assets in Singapore for the benefit of the fund's creditors, they say.

Mr Robson Lee, a corporate law partner at US law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, told ST that the liquidators, through the application for recognition of the BVI liquidation order, will likely ask the Singapore court to endorse the orders that have been granted by the BVI court.

"It is likely that the liquidators will request the Singapore court to grant an order that the assets of 3AC that are located within Singapore and elsewhere, in addition to the US, be administered and managed by the liquidators to liquidate and to obtain funds to satisfy the debts and liabilities owed by the company," he said.

"This is because the BVI court order is restricted only to the assets of 3AC that are located within the US."

Mr Lee added: "The liquidators will likely seek a Singapore court order to subpoena the company's founders, and any other entities or persons that the liquidators determine may have information relevant to 3AC's business."

Ms Felicia Tan, a partner in TSMP Law Corp's litigation, insolvency and restructuring team, noted: "Whether to take other legal action (such as a freezing injunction application) is a question the liquidators will answer after they have investigated assets and examined the individuals as they will have to justify this action."

ST understands the liquidators have not yet applied for an injunction to freeze the founders' personal assets.

The duo will continue to provide information about the firm's assets on a "rolling basis", Mr Zhu posted from his verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

The post alleged that the "founders and their families have received threats of physical violence, and have had to field queries from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the last week or so", and are displeased with the behaviour of the liquidators.

ST reported on July 1 that at least one of Mr Zhu's family properties may be put up for sale in the aftermath of the collapse of his hedge fund.

According to documents seen by ST, Mr Zhu and his family own at least two good class bungalows (GCBs) here - one in Dalvey Road and another in Yarwood Avenue. He also owns a strata landed home in the Balmoral Road area.

Other media reports claim that a shophouse and another GCB in the Peirce/Swettenham area are linked to Mr Zhu or other 3AC-related parties, including Mr Davies. The parties are also said to own several high-end cars and have a €30 million (S$42 million) yacht on order.