Thomson Medical posts 572.7% jump in H2 profit on revenue growth

Healthcare provider Thomson Medical Group yesterday posted a 572.7 per cent jump in net profit for the second half.

This was on the back of revenue growth as a result of a rise in patient loads and higher average bill sizes.

The group also announced the resignation of chief executive Wong Chiang Yin, who is leaving to pursue personal interests. His last day in the role will be Sept 30.

The board said it has identified a potential successor to Dr Wong and will be making an announcement at an appropriate time.

In its results announcement, Thomson Medical said net profit for the six months ended June 30 stood at $41.3 million, compared with $6.1 million in the same period a year ago.

The results translate to earnings per share of 0.156 cent, up from 0.023 cent in the year-ago period.

Revenue was up 52.2 per cent to $188.3 million from $123.8 million in the year before.

In Singapore, revenue growth was further boosted by project-related services such as the management of vaccination centres, transitional care facilities and, previously, Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Revenue in Malaysia continued to improve in the second half as patient loads increased and the group handled higher case intensity. A new expansion wing at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara also opened in the period.

The board has proposed a record special dividend of 0.115 cent per share for the full year ended June 30, compared with 0.015 cent in the year-ago period.

This comes as net profit for the full year surged 277.6 per cent to $53.8 million from $14.2 million, buoyed by higher patient loads, larger average bill sizes, Covid-19related projects and the opening of the new wing in Malaysia.

Earnings per share for the full year stood at 0.203 cent, compared with 0.054 cent in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, revenue was up 38.8 per cent to $333.7 million from $240.4 million.

Separately, Thomson Medical's board has appointed Mr Lim Wee Kiat as executive vice-chairman.

Mr Lim, who is the son of controlling shareholder Lim Eng Hock, currently oversees Thomson X, the group's digital arm.

Mr Lim Wee Kiat's appointment will be effective from Sept 1. He will be responsible for the group's overall growth strategies and work with the board to grow Thomson Medical's business through mergers and acquisitions, especially in the area of core hospital services in fast-growing South-east Asia economies, the board noted.

Thomson Medical shares closed up 0.1 cent, or 1.1 per cent, at 8.9 cents yesterday after its results announcement.

