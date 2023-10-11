Thomson Medical appoints veteran healthcare leader Lee Suen Ming as CEO

SINGAPORE - Thomson Medical Group has appointed Mr Lee Suen Ming as its new chief executive officer, the healthcare group said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

Mr Lee was previously chief executive officer at Mount Alvernia Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Parkway East Hospital and most recently, the Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Saudi Arabia.

He will take over from Dr Daniel Lee from Nov 1.

Dr Melvin Heng, group chief executive officer of Thomson Medical Group, said Mr Lee Suen Ming’s appointment comes at a “pivotal point in a growth story that we kick-started a year ago”.

The group has plans to grow regionally.

In July, it acquired FV Hospital – a multi-specialised healthcare facility in Vietnam – for as much as $381.4 million. This was the largest healthcare deal in Vietnam to date, and the biggest in South-east Asia since 2020.

Beyond Vietnam, Thomson Medical Group is also actively seeking investment opportunities in Indonesia.

Dr Daniel Lee will remain at the hospital and work alongside Mr Lee Suen Ming until the end of November to ensure a smooth transition, the group said.

Mr Lee Suen Ming will oversee the 187-bed Thomson Medical Centre and a network of over 30 specialist medical clinics and facilities providing outpatient healthcare services for women and children, as well as service offerings in areas such as medical aesthetics, traditional Chinese medicine and diagnostic imaging.

He holds an engineering degree from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in London, as well as an MBA. He was also formerly with DBS Bank. THE BUSINESS TIMES