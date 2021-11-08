For Subscribers
Commentary
This isn't the '70s - parallels from that era are more manageable now
Industrial demand buoyant as economies rebound from Covid-19; stagflation fears appear overstated
The 1970s was a time of disco music and social movements but also a period of economic upheaval and market chaos.
Stagflation struck, causing economic growth to plunge and unemployment to soar. The most defining part of this era was the meteoric rise in energy prices, with crude surging from US$3 a barrel in 1970 to US$12 by 1974.
