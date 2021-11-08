Commentary

This isn't the '70s - parallels from that era are more manageable now

Industrial demand buoyant as economies rebound from Covid-19; stagflation fears appear overstated

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The 1970s was a time of disco music and social movements but also a period of economic upheaval and market chaos.

Stagflation struck, causing economic growth to plunge and unemployment to soar. The most defining part of this era was the meteoric rise in energy prices, with crude surging from US$3 a barrel in 1970 to US$12 by 1974.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 08, 2021, with the headline 'This isn't the '70s - parallels from that era are more manageable now'. Subscribe
Topics: 