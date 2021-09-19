The remains of Reebonz

SINGAPORE - The online marketplace Reebonz that entered creditors' voluntary liquidation last Friday (Sept 10) has an empty office at its building in Tampines on its hands.

The doors of the office were locked when The Straits Times visited the eight-storey building on Tuesday (Sept 14) and no one answered the door.

The office space, which occupies the entire seventh storey, could not be seen from outside.

"The cleaners from Reebonz also haven't been to work in a few months," said a cleaner from Vallen Singapore who only wanted to be known as Mr Tan.

Vallen Singapore occupies the sixth storey, one below Reebonz.

A JTC Corporation spokesman told the ST that the property at 5 Tampines North Drive 5 is owned and managed by Reebonz and is on a JTC land lease that started in 2015.

A Ninjavan driver who wanted to be known as Mr Farhan said: "I've been working here for four months and I've never once seen a worker from Reebonz."

Besides its office on the seventh floor, Reebonz also used the first and second storeys for outbound and inbound warehouse inventories and production.

Reebonz launched the e-commerce hub in 2017 to pilot new technologies and increase productivity. The building also housed its management, operations and warehouse and distribution facilities.

The company had reportedly invested US$29 million (S$39 million) to build the 200,000 sq ft building in 2017.

Reebonz's address is now that of its provisional liquidator, Acres Advisory in Upper Cross Street, noted Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records.

Reebonz announced the appointment of provisional liquidator Tee Wey Lih of Acres Advisory on Sept 3 for the winding up of the company.

Reebonz director Samuel Lim said last week (Sept 10) that the company "cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business".

A creditors' meeting is set for Oct 1 with notices to be issued to creditors on Oct 17, Acres Advisory said.