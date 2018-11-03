Thawing trade war fires up Asian markets

News that United States-China trade ties might have turned a corner brought much-needed relief to markets in Asia, which have, since the midweek, posted mostly gains.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump revealed he had positive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and was reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal between the two.

IG market analyst Pan Jingyi said: "The strong performance for Asia markets was a result of the latest positive development in US-China trade ties, which shrugged off even news of Apple's weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.

"The amicable conversation between the two leaders, followed by news that the US administration is drafting a potential trade deal, had been music to the ears of investors in the region."

Key Asian indexes all ended yesterday's session in positive territory, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which jumped 4.21 per cent to close at 26,486.35.

South Korea's Kospi and China's Shanghai Composite notched encouraging gains, closing 3.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent higher, respectively. Japan's Nikkei closed 2.6 per cent up, while both the ASX 200 and Kuala Lumpur composite ended the day with modest gains.

In Singapore, equities continued to build on gains made from the midweek, with the Straits Times Index up 55.54 points, or 1.81 per cent, to close at 3,116.39.

Of the 30 STI constituents, just three ended the day in the red.

Turnover on the bourse stood at about 2.56 billion shares worth $1.55 billion, which worked out to an average unit price of 60 cents per share. Advancers greatly outnumbered decliners 309 to 130.

On a turnover of 114.5 million shares, Genting Singapore was both the bourse's most actively traded stock and the STI's biggest gainer of the day, rising 5.5 cents, or 6.2 per cent, to close at 94.5 cents.

Among financials, shares in DBS closed 71 cents, or 3 per cent, higher at $24.66; OCBC Bank shares closed 32 cents, or 2.9 per cent, up at $11.47; and UOB shares ended 56 cents, or 2.3 per cent, up at $25.22.

Among industrials, Sembcorp Industries, which posted a 11.6 per cent fall in third-quarter earnings to $82.33 million, closed flat at $2.84.

The positivity yesterday rubbed off on SingPost shares, which finished 2 cents, or 2 per cent, up at $1.03, despite posting a 12.9 per cent fall in net profit to $25.1 million. The group recorded an exceptional fair value loss on warrants from an associate company of $2.9 million.