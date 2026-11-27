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Thakral chief executive Inderbethal Singh Thakral told ST that he had no immediate plans to propose a listing. But the boost the SGX has received in recent years made him reconsider.

SINGAPORE – The local equities market has been given a boost in recent years, thanks to Singapore’s efforts to inject liquidity into the market and draw more interest among investors.

One company that sees more potential in the local market is conglomerate Thakral Corporation, which is eyeing a spin-off of its lifestyle business to be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), which would unlock value for the company.

Thakral has already seen two of its investee companies successfully list on separate stock exchanges in recent years.

Next in line is its lifestyle business, which distributes L’Oreal beauty and fragrance products in Greater China and Japan, Nespresso in India, and DJI drone products across South Asia.

The lifestyle business is one of the group’s fastest-growing segments. Quarterly revenue for the lifestyle segment rose 40% year on year to $137 million in the third quarter that ended Sept 30, up from 34% growth in the first half of 2026.

Thakral chief executive Inderbethal Singh Thakral told The Straits Times that he had no immediate plans to propose a listing. But the boost the SGX has received in recent years made him reconsider.

“We were looking at maybe two or three years later. Then we saw all these changes coming about with the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) and what we saw in some of the other companies around us,” Bethal, as he is more popularly known, said.

The EQDP initiative was launched in February 2025 and was part of measures to revitalise the sluggish local equities market. Since then, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has allocated $5.4 billion across 14 appointed asset managers through multiple batches to increase market liquidity.

“I like where the SGX is going, especially with the focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” Bethal said.

Thakral has also felt some trickle-down effects of the stock market initiatives, including the Value Unlock programme by SGX to help small and mid-cap companies realise their value through shareholder engagement and other measures.

Bethal said Thakral is “still in the hopeful stage”. The company has seen some increase in trading volumes, but there have also been periods of dips, perhaps because of geopolitical uncertainty, he said.

As part of unlocking value, Thakral is also engaging more with shareholders by holding more meetings with them throughout the year and reaching out through investor relations and corporate communications. This is vital as shareholders might find it challenging to understand the different businesses of the conglomerate, Bethal said.

Thakral is also participating in the Elevate side of SGX’s Value Unlock programme, which provides a grant for companies to take on deeper shareholder engagement, through targeted support and connecting companies with consultants to sharpen market positioning.

Bethal said Thakral’s strategy of spinning off businesses is one way it creates value for the company. Listing the lifestyle business in particular would also help shareholders better understand the overall conglomerate, as they can see the value of the separate businesses and add up the sum total of the various entities.

Spinning off will also help his successor to deal with the different businesses under Thakral, Bethal said.

“For me, I have been juggling all these balls for over 50 years. I don’t even feel that these are different businesses for me,” he said. “But spinning off can help to streamline the company for the next person who comes and takes my place.”

Bethal, 66, has been with Thakral since 1975 and became its CEO in 2016.

Singapore-headquartered Thakral, which listed on the SGX mainboard in 1995, has a real estate business which includes commercial buildings in Japan and a mixed-use healthcare project in India. It also has a stake in Australia-listed GemLife, which develops and operates resort-style residential communities exclusively for people aged 50 and over in Australia.

Thakral also launched and grew the China business of The Beauty Tech Group, a UK-based company that produces and sells clinically inspired at-home beauty devices, through a joint venture.

On Nov 19, Thakral said it was selling its minority stake in the business, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The sale comprised 6.7 million shares at £5.05 per share – 86% above the business’ initial public listing price of £2.71 in Oct 2025.

Meanwhile, its lifestyle business saw growing revenue from South Asia in the third quarter, where Thakral is the authorised distributor for DJI, a Chinese manufacturer of drones, handheld cameras and gimbals. Demand has benefited from the rapid growth of India’s creator economy, particularly the increasing popularity of short-form video and video content creation, Thakral said on Nov 12.

The lifestyle segment also saw more revenue from its Greater China network including Hong Kong and Macau, through its distribution of fragrance brands such as Maison Margiela Fragrance, Miu Miu, Viktor & Rolf, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Atelier Cologne, Mugler and Yue Sai.

Thakral is also growing its fragrance presence in Japan through pop up stores opening in Tokyo and Osaka.

It expects the lifestyle segment to exceed 25% growth for the 2026 full financial year.

If the lifestyle business spin-off is successful, Thakral will retain other businesses like its drone component manufacturing in India, which is separate from its DJI distribution business.

Bethal sees that the outlook for drone manufacturing is bright, with demand coming from agriculture companies and enterprises, not just the individual content creators.

Offering drones-as-a-service might also be an opportunity, he said.

“In five years’ time, we might have the same conversation on spinning it off,” he said. “But for now, the drones segment is still at a start-up stage”.