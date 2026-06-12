Swensen’s, ThaiExpress operator may list in Singapore instead of Hong Kong, sources say

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KUALA LUMPUR - Thailand’s Minor International is considering listing its restaurant business in Singapore instead of Hong Kong as it sees greater interest from potential investors in the city-state, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Financial advisers are helping with a plan for Minor Food Group, which operates 80 restaurant brands spanning 2,700 outlets in 24 countries, according to its website. They include BreadTalk, Burger King, Poulet, Sanook Kitchen, Swensen’s, ThaiExpress and Xin Wang Hong Kong Café.

Hong Kong had been considered as a venue, people familiar with the information said earlier in 2026, adding that an IPO could raise more than US$400 million (S$513.8 million). The city has built on a buoyant 2025 for listings, with an even stronger year on the cards now – more than US$22 billion has been raised in Hong Kong IPOs in 2026, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Singapore’s total is only US$912 million.

Still, Singapore’s Straits Times Index is up 7 per cent in 2026, outperforming Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which has retreated about 5 per cent.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decision has been made on Minor Food’s potential listing, the people said.

Minor International didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Thai-listed hospitality giant has said it seeks to list a real estate investment trust (Reit) in Singapore before the end of 2026. The Reit would hold 14 hotels for a US$1 billion IPO.

Minor International, which runs a portfolio of more than 600 hotels worldwide, including its flagship Anantara Hotels & Resorts, is also in a partnership to build its first hotel in Singapore. The 200-key Avani Singapore in Tanjong Pagar is expected to open in early 2027. BLOOMBERG