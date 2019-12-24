Thai baht retreating as central bank lowers growth forecast

The Thai baht's heady gains are petering out, thanks to slowing growth and a central bank that is bent on taming the currency's strength.

After clocking an 8 per cent rise this year, Asia's best-performing currency is losing momentum as easing US-China trade tensions damp its appeal as a haven. Falling yields on local bonds and equity outflows are adding to the pressure.

The baht has defied the broad weakness in regional currencies as investors sought refuge in Thailand's safe but low-yielding debt. A hefty current account surplus and a sizeable pile of foreign reserves helped to reel in global funds.

But the tide has started to turn. The baht has climbed just 0.1 per cent this month, making it the region's worst-performing currency. It has fallen 0.2 per cent to around 30.2 per US dollar since rallying to the strongest in more than six years in October.

The baht may continue this underperformance if US-China trade relations improve further, as Bloomberg's analysis of 19 emerging-market currencies shows it is among those that are least responsive to the yuan's move.

The baht's retreat this month came as the central bank lowered its economic growth forecasts, citing global risks. Trade data out yesterday attested to the slowing trend, with the nation's Customs-cleared exports last month falling 7.39 per cent from a year earlier. This comes after a 4.54 per cent drop the previous month, according to the Commerce Ministry.

The baht is expected to decline 1 per cent to 30.5 per US dollar by the end of next year, a performance that would put it behind all but three of its Asian peers, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

If Thailand's growth weakens, this could fuel further selling in Thai stocks and weigh on the baht. The 12-month foreign outflow from domestic equities is already above the five-year average.

Bonds may also fall out of favour as yields decline after the central bank slashed the policy rate to a record low this year. Ten-year Thai sovereign debt yields about 1.6 per cent, less than similar-maturity US Treasuries.

Should the baht defy expectations for a drop, the central bank may step in. Policymakers have rolled out a slew of measures - including cutting the supply of short-term bonds and easing rules on outflows - to rein in the currency's advance.

Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said yesterday: "If the economic situation is worse than expected, the monetary policy committee is ready to use tools to help lift growth."

