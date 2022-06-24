Tesla's new plants losing billions of dollars: Musk

SAN FRANCISCO • Tesla's new car factories in Texas and Berlin are "losing billions of dollars" as they struggle to increase production because of a shortage of batteries and China port issues.

"Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. Okay? It's really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire," chief executive Elon Musk said in an interview with Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, an official Tesla-recognised club, in Austin, Texas, on May 31. The club divided its interview with Mr Musk into three parts, the last of which was released on Wednesday.

Mr Musk said the Texas factory produces a "tiny" number of cars because of challenges in boosting production of its new 4680 batteries and as tools to make its conventional 2170 batteries are "stuck in port in China". He added: "This is all going to get fixed real fast, but it requires a lot of attention."

He said its Berlin factory is in a "slightly better position" because it started with using the traditional 2170 batteries for cars built there.

He said the Covid-19-related shutdowns in Shanghai "were very, very difficult". The shutdown affected car production not only at Tesla's Shanghai factory, but also at its California plant, which uses some vehicle parts made in China, he said.

Tesla plans to suspend most production at its Shanghai plant in the first two weeks of July to work on an upgrade of the site to boost output, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain interruptions, one thing after another, and we're not out of it yet," Mr Musk said.

Tesla's overwhelming concern, he said, is: "How do we keep the factories operating so we can pay people and not go bankrupt?"

Mr Musk said early this month he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that Tesla had to cut staff by about 10 per cent and "pause all hiring worldwide". This week, he said a 10 per cent cut in salaried staff will occur over three months.

Tesla earlier this year started production at the factories in Berlin and Austin, both of which are critical to the growth ambitions of the top electric car maker.

Mr Musk said he expected Tesla would start production of its Cybertruck electric pickup trucks, which has been delayed, in the middle of next year.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas on Wednesday cited the China disruptions in part as he lowered his price target on the automaker to US$1,200 a share from US$1,300.

Tesla's shares closed down 0.4 per cent at US$708.26 on Wednesday in New York.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG