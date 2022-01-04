Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with record Q4 deliveries

SAN FRANCISCO • Tesla on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the world's most valuable carmaker posted record deliveries.

Tesla, led by billionaire chief executive Elon Musk, delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, far higher than analysts' forecasts of 263,026 vehicles.

Its October to December deliveries were up about 70 per cent from a year earlier and nearly 30 per cent higher from record deliveries in the preceding quarter.

Mr Musk's electric car company ramped up production in China even though competition rose and regulatory pressure mounted following consumer complaints over product safety.

Tesla ships China-made models to Europe and some Asian countries. On an annual basis, the carmaker boosted its deliveries to 936,172 vehicles in 2021 by 87 per cent from a year earlier.

Mr Musk said in October last year that Tesla will be able to maintain an annual growth rate of more than 50 per cent for quite a while.

"They have beaten all the odds," Mr Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, said on Sunday. "The first is that the demand for their products is through the roof. And the second is they're doing a great job of meeting that demand," he said.

Mr Munster said he expected Tesla's deliveries to grow to 1.3 million vehicles this year despite headwinds in production at its new factories and supply chain problems.

Tesla chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn said in October that it was difficult to predict how quickly the company will be able to boost production at new factories in Texas and Berlin, which will use new vehicle technologies and new teams.

Tesla said in October that it aimed to build its first production cars at both facilities by the end of last year, but it is not known whether it met that target.

Tesla did not respond to a question from Reuters about the plants. Its Berlin factory had initially been scheduled to begin production last summer. Deutsche Bank said in a report last Friday that it expected Tesla to make nearly 1.5 million vehicle deliveries this year, although chip shortages remain a risk to production.

In 2020, carmakers cut chip orders as the pandemic and lockdown measures hit demand. But Tesla never reduced its production forecast with suppliers to support its rapid growth plan, which helped it weather the chip shortage, Mr Musk has said.

Tesla, which designs some chips in-house unlike most carmakers, also reprogrammed software to use less-scarce chips, according to Mr Musk.

Mr Musk, who previously said "2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages", said in October that he was optimistic that those issues would pass this year.

The strong sales came even after Tesla hiked US vehicle prices sharply this year to offset higher supply chain costs. Tesla hit more than US$1 trillion (S$1.34 trillion) in market capitalisation in October after rental car company Hertz said it ordered 100,000 of its vehicles.

The company's shares lost some ground after Mr Musk wrote on Twitter in November that he was considering selling 10 per cent of his stake in Tesla. Overall, Tesla shares gained 50 per cent last year.

