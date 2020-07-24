Tesla posts 4th straight quarterly profit; stock rises 6%

NEW YORK • Tesla on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped it offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, sending its stock up 6 per cent in after-hours trading and clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

Tesla said it earned non-adjusted net income of US$104 million (S$144 million) from April to June, or a 50 US cents per share profit, marking the first time the company has posted a profit for four straight quarters, a necessary goal for it to be included in the stock index of the largest United States companies.

The result marks a major accomplishment for chief executive Elon Musk, whose mission of leading the global auto industry into an electric future has frequently been questioned by investors who doubted the viability of Tesla's business.

Tesla's shares have risen over 500 per cent over the past year. Many analysts believe the rally is partly fuelled by expectations of Tesla's imminent inclusion in the stock index, which would unleash a flood of new demand for its shares.

"Right now in the EV (electric vehicle) market, it's Tesla's world and everyone else is paying rent, a dynamic shown front and centre this quarter," analyst Dan Ives said in a note.

Mr Musk on Tuesday qualified for a payout worth an unprecedented US$2.1 billion, his second jackpot since May from the firm after its stock surge.

