Tesla lays off S'pore country manager in global job cuts

Tesla Singapore's country manager has been laid off as part of global job cuts that chief executive Elon Musk warned about in recent weeks over worries about a coming recession.

In a LinkedIn post last Saturday, Mr Christopher Bousigues said: "Tesla announced a 10 per cent of workforce reduction. My role was chosen to be eliminated as of today.

"Am proud to have been the company's first country manager in South-east Asia, and establishing the business in Singapore."

The Straits Times has contacted Mr Bousigues for comment.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk warned Tesla employees that he could cut 10 per cent of jobs worldwide at the electric carmaker.

In an e-mail to the employees, Mr Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that Tesla would be reducing salaried headcount as it has become "overstaffed in many areas".

The billionaire had previously told staff to return to the workplace or leave as he warned about the risks of recession.

As at the end of last year, Tesla employed about 100,000 people worldwide, reported Reuters.

Tesla did not respond to queries by press time.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told ST that Tesla Singapore will not have a country manager after Mr Bousigues' role was chosen to be eliminated.

The plan is for Tesla's Hong Kong office to oversee operations in Singapore.

Mr Bousigues, who moved to Singapore to take up the role last year, said in his post: "In the past year, the team and I built the business from the ground up, made the Model 3 a common sight in the Singapore car landscape, set up two showrooms, one service centre (that I affectionately call the Jewel of Asia), developed a network of seven superchargers across the island and successfully launched Model Y yesterday with overwhelming response."