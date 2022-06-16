Tesla hikes US prices across car models as raw material costs surge

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Tesla has raised prices for all its car models in the United States, its latest price hike amid ongoing global supply chain issues.

The electric-car maker increased its long-range Model Y price to US$65,990 (S$91,800) from US$62,990, its website showed on Thursday (June 16), after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the US by up to a month.

The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars.

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk has warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the billionaire said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy after cutting about 10 per cent of jobs at Tesla.