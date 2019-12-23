Tesla bucks China car slump as November registrations soar

SHANGHAI, NEW YORK • Tesla bucked the downturn in the world's biggest electric vehicle market last month as its new-car registrations in China soared 14-fold, giving the Model 3 maker some momentum as it prepares to begin deliveries from its Shanghai factory.

Registrations of Tesla vehicles climbed to a five-month high of 5,597 last month, compared with 393 a year earlier, according to state-backed China Automotive Information Net, which gathers and reports car industry data.

Fears that China, the world's biggest car market, would raise tariffs on US-made cars this month probably helped bolster sales, said Bloomberg Intelligence auto analyst Steve Man. But that threat subsided after the US and China agreed to the first phase of a broader trade deal.

The figures add to the recent optimism that has helped Tesla's stock surge. Its shares gained 0.4 per cent to close at a record last Friday.

They also stand out because the Chinese electric car market has been shrinking for five months straight. Still, billionaire Elon Musk's success in the country will largely hinge on how soon he can get Tesla's new Shanghai plant, its first outside America, up and running, so the company can lower prices and spur demand for its cars.

There is much at stake for Tesla in China as the country accounts for about half of the world's electric vehicle sales and represents the company's biggest market after the US.

Tesla's China-built Model 3s are set to start at about US$50,000 (S$68,000), slightly cheaper than imported versions. The firm may lower the locally built model's price by 20 per cent or more next year as it starts using more local components and reduces costs, said people familiar with the matter.

BLOOMBERG