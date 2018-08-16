Tesla board scrambles to do damage control after Elon Musk tweets

NEW YORK • Members of Tesla's board are scrambling to control a chief executive who some directors think is out of control.

Mr Elon Musk, the electric-car maker's co-founder and chief executive, stirred up a public storm by announcing on Twitter last week that he wanted to turn Tesla into a private company. In recent days, according to people familiar with the matter, some of his fellow board members delivered a stern message: Stop tweeting.

Mr Musk has not heeded that advice, continuing to post messages on Twitter, publicly plotting the company's strategy and, in some cases, making assertions of dubious accuracy. That has only added to the chaos engulfing the struggling company.

Tesla's board members are also racing to inoculate themselves from the possible fallout from Mr Musk's public statements.

While it is standard for boards to retain lawyers to counsel them on complicated matters, Tesla's outside directors have hired two law firms to represent them.

The independent directors retained Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to help deal with a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) inquiry related to the posts, which is at an early stage but which directors expect could intensify into a full-blown investigation, one person said. And three of those directors have separately hired the law firm Latham & Watkins to advise them as they consider any proposal by Mr Musk to take the company private.

The tumult is the latest blow to Tesla, which has been struggling financially and facing mounting questions from investors about the company's ability to meet Mr Musk's ambitious financial targets.

Some members of the board have been alarmed by what they see as his erratic behaviour, according to three people familiar with some directors' thinking. Directors were blindsided last week when Mr Musk claimed on Twitter that he had "funding secured" for a possible deal to convert Tesla from a publicly-traded company into a private one. Such a transaction would most likely cost well over US$10 billion (S$13.8 billion).

He said this week that he has been in talks with Saudi Arabia's main government investment fund about possibly working on a deal to take Tesla private. But there were no indications Mr Musk has actually nailed down any commitments to bankroll such a transaction, and the SEC last week contacted the company about Mr Musk's Twitter posts, which drove up the firm's shares and prompted a trading halt.

Even before the controversy over the going-private transaction, Tesla and its board of directors faced scrutiny because of multiple directors' close ties to Mr Musk.

Until last year, the only director without direct ties to Mr Musk was Ms Robyn Denholm, chief executive of an Australian telecommunications company.

The board's independence became an issue when Mr Musk announced the acquisition of SolarCity, which was struggling at the time. Some institutional shareholders complained that the deal was not in Tesla's best interest. Glass Lewis, a shareholder advisory service, called it a "thinly veiled bailout" of one of Mr Musk's outside investments.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System and four other large investors subsequently called on Tesla to add outside directors and tighten its corporate governance.

In response, Tesla added two independent directors last year - Mr James R. Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and CEO of 21st Century Fox, and Ms Linda Johnson Rice, chairman and chief executive of Johnson Publishing.

Tesla has also been plagued by operational problems and struggled to meet Mr Musk's production targets for the Model 3 sedan, the company's first mass-market offering and a vehicle he has said is crucial to the company's ability to become profitable.

Board members' frustrations have intensified in recent days. Directors were upset that Mr Musk's tweets forced them to rush out a public statement explaining a transaction that was at an embryonic stage, according to people familiar with the thinking of board members.

Late on Monday, Mr Musk was back on Twitter. He posted a message that he is "excited to work with Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs" as financial advisers on his proposal to privatise Tesla. But neither Goldman nor Silver Lake - a private-equity firm focused on technology investments - had actually signed on with Tesla or Mr Musk to play those roles, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, Goldman was in talks with Tesla about a possible role, but had not finalised anything. Silver Lake, meanwhile, is interested in investing in any going-private deal, but it is not acting in a paid advisory capacity.

NYTIMES