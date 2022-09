Singapore-based entrepreneur Kwon Do-hyeong, who faces arrest in his native South Korea over fraud allegations, faces an uncertain future here as his Employment Pass (EP) is nearing expiration.

Mr Kwon, better known as Do Kwon, has apparently applied to renew his EP, which expires on Dec 7, but this may be in jeopardy as the South Korean authorities have moved to invalidate his passport in a bid to force him to return.