SINGAPORE -Novena Global Healthcare co-founder Terence Loh is entangled in yet another legal battle while he tries to devise a repayment plan for $70 million in bank debt.

Mr Loh, 43, who was linked to a company with his cousin Nelson Loh, 41, that made a bold bid to buy English Premier League football club Newcastle United last August, has been named as a third-party defendant by former business partner Lynn Yeow in a lawsuit.