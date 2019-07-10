Temasek's portfolio hits high, but returns fall

Temasek has notched another record-breaking year amid a challenging global economy, but shareholder returns took a dip.

Its net portfolio was valued at a new high of $313 billion as of March 31, up from $308 billion a year earlier. But the one-year return for shareholders was 1.49 per cent, compared with 12.19 per cent in the previous year.

The investment company said it remains anchored in Asia, where it has 66 per cent exposure by underlying assets, and sees the near-term impact from trade tensions as minimal.

It plans to expand the share of unlisted assets on the back of good returns, and is eyeing investments in the sustainable solutions space.

