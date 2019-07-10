Temasek's net portfolio value hits new high of $313b

Investment company Temasek defied a challenging global economy to chalk up a record-breaking performance in its latest financial year, but shareholder returns took a hit, it reported yesterday.

Its net portfolio was valued at a new high of $313 billion as of March 31, up from $308 billion a year earlier.

But its one-year return for shareholders came in at 1.49 per cent, compared with 12.19 per cent in the previous year.

Over a longer horizon, its total shareholder return over 10 years was 9 per cent, up from 5 per cent a year ago.

The low return this year prompted a question at its annual review yesterday on whether the company had underperformed.

Temasek International chief executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara said shareholders look to the company for sustainable returns over a long period. He also noted that Temasek has been recalibrating the portfolio over the past decade to make it more resilient.

Ms Png Chin Yee, senior ma-naging director for the portfolio strategy and risk group, added that while Temasek did not meet the hurdle rate last year, it has generally exceeded it over the longer term.

She noted it remains cautious but is still open to opportunities, with an added focus on the private market.

Mr Sandrasegara said Temasek is increasing its exposure in unlisted companies. "Investments in this space have generally performed well and provided us with better returns than listed ones since 2002."

Unlisted assets make up 42 per cent of its portfolio - up from 33 per cent in the 2015 fiscal year - and it has plans to expand this share.

The company is also keeping an eye on global trends.

Ms Png said: "While the increasingly challenging global environment may dampen business confidence and investment, we expect policymakers to be primed for dovish policies that could cushion any substantive pressure on growth.

"If growth continues to be weak, the low interest rate environment is likely to persist into the foreseeable future. This could lower returns expectations for the longer term," she added.

Temasek pointed to the volatile nature of share markets over the past 18 months and noted that concerns remain around trade tensions between China and the United States.

Chairman Lim Boon Heng said in its annual report: "We remain watchful around the risks of a late-cycle recession in the US. Brexit and political fragmentation continue to weigh on Europe, while China has yet to move fully to restructure its economy for longer-term sustainability."

But the company remains anchored in Asia, where it has 66 per cent exposure by underlying assets, and sees the near-term impact from trade tensions as minimal.

One reason is that a great deal of Temasek's investments in the US and China are geared towards domestic consumption rather than exports, and are relatively insulated from trade tensions, said Ms Png.

These include investments in the financial sector and in Chinese technology giants such as Tencent and Alibaba.

However, chief operating officer Chia Song Hwee cautioned that Temasek remains mindful of second-order effects such as slower global growth.

Singapore and China each make up 26 per cent of Temasek's underlying portfolio exposure, while Europe is 10 per cent and North America 15 per cent.

The US again accounted for the largest share of new investments in the latest financial year, followed by Europe and China.

Temasek's underlying exposure to mature economies stands at 60 per cent of its portfolio, while growth regions are at 40 per cent.

The company has moderated its investment pace, expecting an increasingly challenging environment since last July, and will continue in the same vein this year.

It invested around $24 billion in the past financial year while divesting $28 billion of assets, including stakes in American biotech firm Gilead Sciences.

While activity in Singapore is moderating alongside slowing global growth, "the potential of increased trade and investment into the growing Asean region could favour Singapore in the long term", said Temasek.