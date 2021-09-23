Temasek unit to pay $27.1m for 1% stake in Nanofilm

Nanofilm Technologies' executive chairman and acting chief executive Shi Xu has sold a 1 per cent stake in the company's total issued shares to Venezio Investments, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek.

It is the first time Dr Shi has sold shares in Nanofilm since taking it public in October last year.

Venezio Investments will pay $27.1 million for the stake, involving 6.6 million shares, according to an exchange filing after the market closed on Tuesday.

The sale amounts to a price of $4.12 per share based on a volume-weighted average price over an undisclosed period. Shares of Nanofilm, which have traded within the range of $4.07 and $4.36 this month, closed at $4.24 yesterday, down two cents or 0.47 per cent from Tuesday.

Dr Shi will hold a 55 per cent stake in Nanofilm after the transaction is completed within the next five days. Temasek, a substantial shareholder of the company, will hold a 7.04 per cent stake through its subsidiaries.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times last month, Dr Shi said he is on the lookout for more strategic partners at the shareholder level who can help Nanofilm expand much faster in terms of commercial exposure, technological development and product reach.

He is now grooming a new chief executive from within the company so he can focus on identifying "suitable mergers and acquisitions targets".

Yesterday, Dr Shi told ST that the sale of shares to Venezio represents a show of commitment by Temasek as a long-term investor and joint-venture partner in Nanofilm. "I remain engaged with the board and management team to steer the company forward with the aim of creating sustainable value for all shareholders," he said.

In July, Nanofilm had announced an agreement to invest in Sydrogen, a $140 million joint venture with Temasek to develop hydrogen technology for generating electricity. The move vaulted Nanofilm's market value to a high of $4.3 billion as its share price surged from its initial public offer price of $2.59 to hit an all-time high of $6.53 on July 26.

Referring to the share price correction that followed, Dr Shi, who is positioning Nanofilm as Singapore's first deep-technology company, said the market had become uneasy as the firm approached a historical price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 74 times at its peak. He said it is not uncommon for deep-tech company valuations in China and the United States to be at up to 200 times PE.

Nanofilm makes coatings that protect the components inside camera lenses, semiconductors, high-speed printers and even cars from heat damage and corrosion.

The firm was founded in 1993 in collaboration with the University of Cambridge while Dr Shi was under tenure at the Nanyang Technological University. This was spun off as Nanofilm in 1999 and privatised by Dr Shi in 2001. The company was listed on the Singapore Exchange in October last year.