Temasek unit Dornier MedTech launches urology community platform

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Medical device company Dornier MedTech is launching UroX, a community that seeks to connect talents, technologies and funding to solve critical problems in the field of urology.

Munich-headquartered Dornier MedTech is wholly-owned by Singapore-headquartered Advanced MedTech. The latter, wholly-owned by Temasek Holdings, is a global medical device company with a core focus in urology devices and services.

UroX will connect professionals from various disciplines to innovate and solve pressing challenges regarding urology. Two initiatives will also be rolled out for the community - namely the UroXChallenge and UroChange.

The UroXChallenge will offer up to $500,000 worth of funding to innovative proposals in urological patient care and treatment. Areas of interest include kidney stones, urological cancers, urinary incontinence, medical devices, digital solutions and precision medicine.

The challenge will also provide technical, clinical and commercial mentorship to participants to bring these innovations closer to market.

UroXChallenge is organised in collaboration with A*ccelerate - the commercialisation arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the National Health Innovation Centre Singapore and Advanced MedTech.

Meanwhile, UroXChange is a series of webinars and events organised by Dornier with the aim to provide the UroX community with knowledge and expertise from renowned opinion leaders in urology - including academics and clinicians.

Dornier MedTech chief operating officer Wong Yau Chung said: "We're glad to have the support of local incubators and like-minded organisations, and hope to ultimately bring more creative treatment options to benefit patients and physicians."