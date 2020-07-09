Temasek unit acquires substantial stake in tech firm CSE Global

Temasek unit Heliconia Capital Management has emerged as a substantial shareholder in mainboard-listed tech company CSE Global.

This follows its acquisition of a 25.03 per cent stake through a married deal with Malaysia's Serba Dinamik International.

CSE Global said yesterday that it hopes to leverage Heliconia's network and expertise to support its growth plans.

Heliconia has asked CSE Global to consider appointing its chairman Lim How Teck and chief executive Derek Lau as non-executive directors. The request is being reviewed by CSE Global's nominating committee and its board.

CSE Global CEO Lim Boon Kheng said: "The emergence of Heliconia as a substantial shareholder is a strong testament to our business proposition and track record.

"The group will be in a stronger position to expand our businesses both in the Singapore and overseas markets with a strong institutional shareholder base."

CSE Global provides and installs control systems as well as turnkey telecommunication network and security solutions for the oil and gas, infrastructure and mining industries. It has also expanded its capabilities to smart-city projects.

It derives about 65 per cent of its revenue from the energy segment, with more than 90 per cent of customers from the United States. Infrastructure clients include government agencies, utilities, ports, railways and airports.

The group has about 1,400 employees and 41 offices worldwide.

CSE Global shares closed up 5.4 per cent to 48.5 cents yesterday.