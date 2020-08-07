Temasek subsidiary launches urology community platform

Medical device company Dornier MedTech is launching UroX, a community that seeks to connect talent, technologies and funding to solve critical problems in the field of urology.

Munich-based Dornier MedTech is wholly owned by Singapore-based Advanced MedTech. The latter, wholly owned by Temasek, is a global medical device company with a core focus in urology devices and services.

UroX will connect professionals from various disciplines to innovate and solve challenges involving urology.

Two initiatives will also be rolled out - UroXChallenge and UroXChange.

UroXChallenge will offer up to $500,000 worth of funding for proposals in urological patient care and treatment. Areas of interest include kidney stones, urological cancers, urinary incontinence and precision medicine.

The challenge will also provide technical, clinical and commercial mentorship to participants to bring these innovations closer to market. It is organised in collaboration with A*ccelerate - the commercialisation arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research - as well as National Health Innovation Centre Singapore and Advanced MedTech.

Meanwhile, UroXChange is a series of webinars and events organised by Dornier with the aim of providing the UroX community with knowledge and expertise from renowned opinion leaders in urology.

