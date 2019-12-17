Temasek International chairman tipped to also helm Singtel board

The chairman of Temasek International has been tipped to take over Singtel's board next year as chairman Simon Israel plans to retire at July's annual general meeting.

Mr Lee Theng Kiat, chairman of Singapore investment company Temasek's management and investment arm, was named yesterday as Singtel's chairman-designate, a position he takes up on Jan 15.

Mr Lee, 66, was appointed to the role just months after he succeeded Ms Ho Ching as chairman of Temasek International on April 1. He will keep that job, as well as his post as executive director of Temasek, after joining Singtel.

The Singtel board said it had hunted for a successor to Mr Israel "and found Mr Lee to be the best fit, given his industry, business and governance experience".

Mr Lee will also become a non-executive, non-independent director of Singtel, but has asked not to be paid any director's fees, said Temasek.

While Temasek is Singtel's largest shareholder with 52.5 per cent of the telco, Singtel's board clarified that he is not a nominee of Temasek.

Temasek said Mr Lee's appointment to the Singtel board - which Temasek chairman Lim Boon Heng reiterated is "in his personal capacity and not as a nominee of Temasek" - was approved by its leadership development and compensation committee, with safeguards for potential conflicts of interest.

Mr Lee "does not act for Temasek in respect of his board role at Singtel" and will be recused from Temasek's decision-making process "regarding Singtel and other competing Temasek portfolio companies in Singapore in the telecommunications space", the statement said.

Mr Lim said: "Temasek's governance framework for our portfolio companies is premised on our belief that boards of our portfolio companies should comprise persons with capabilities and complementary skill sets for the oversight of the management of the relevant portfolio company and its businesses."

Mr Lee has been with Temasek since 2012, when he became president of Temasek International. He was chief executive of Temasek International from 2015 to March 31 this year.

Before he joined Temasek, he was the president and chief executive of its wholly owned subsidiary Singapore Technologies Telemedia - the controlling shareholder of rival mainboard-listed telco StarHub - from 2000 to 2012.

He also headed STT Communications during that time.

