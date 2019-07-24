Temasek hires General Atlantic executive for South-east Asia role: Sources

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired private equity firm General Atlantic's South-east Asia head, Fock Wai Hoong, as a managing director, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday (July 23).

Singapore-based Mr Fock, who has previously worked at CVC Capital Partners, will focus on South-east Asia and the global tech, media and telecoms sector, the sources said.

Mr Fock, who was at General Atlantic for four years, will join Temasek in August, they said.

General Atlantic, Temasek and Mr Fock declined to comment.

The sources did not want to be identified because Mr Fock's new role has not been made public yet.