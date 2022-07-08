Temasek executive taking off for job Down Under with Airbus

SINGAPORE - European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has appointed a Temasek Holdings executive as its chief representative for Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Stephen Forshaw, who has been global head of public affairs at the Singapore investment firm since April 2011, takes up his new post on August 1, Airbus said on Friday (Jun 8).

He has also served as managing director for Australia and New Zealand at Temasek since early 2013 and previously held senior roles at Singapore Airlines and Microsoft Asia-Pacific.

Mr Forshaw, an Australian citizen, also worked with the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly in Canberra, where he held several advisory roles, including chief of staff to the Deputy Chief Minister.

His new job at Airbus will be based in Canberra and involves responsibility for all the firm's divisions, including commercial aircraft, helicopters, defence and space sectors.

"Stephen brings significant knowledge in public affairs, communications, aeronautics and general management, as well as strong experience in the Asia-Pacific region," said Airbus Asia-Pacific president Anand Stanley.