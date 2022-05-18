Temasek boosts stake in Amazon, Pinduoduo by over 15%

BENGALURU • Singapore's Temasek has increased its stake in the e-commerce companies Amazon.com and Pinduoduo by more than 15 per cent, according to a securities filing released on Monday.

Temasek, among the biggest investors in the world with major investments in Singapore Airlines, DBS Group and others, first disclosed a stake in Amazon in 2017 and in Pinduoduo in 2020.

The investment company is anchored in Asia, with a large exposure to the region as measured by underlying assets, most of which are in China and Singapore. It has been stepping up investments in the United States, especially in the technology sector.

The fund has also sold all its shares in US chipmaker Intel as well as Draftkings just months after adding a position in the sports betting company, the filing showed.

It also cut its stake in home rental company Airbnb and telecommunications firm Lumen Technologies by 16.7 per cent and 25.3 per cent respectively as at March 31, compared with the previous quarter.

It added Nvidia, S&P Global and 1Life Healthcare to its portfolio during the quarter.

In an interview earlier this month, Temasek's chief investment officer Rohit Sipahimalani said the investment company expects Chinese growth to rebound in the second half of this year as the government stimulates the economy.

Temasek had US$381 billion (S$527 billion) in assets under management as at March last year, including investments in China, which has struggled with Covid-19 crackdowns, among other factors.

Temasek has steadily cut its positions in Chinese tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding and Didi over the past year, while also suffering losses in the country's online education space.

Around 27 per cent of Temasek's holdings are based in China - the single largest geography for its holdings, ahead of Singapore.

REUTERS

•Additional information from Bloomberg