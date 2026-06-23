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Temasek-backed Foundation Healthcare lodges Singapore IPO prospectus

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The company's offer size, price, and listing date were not disclosed.

The company's offer size, price, and listing date were not disclosed.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

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SINGAPORE – Foundation Healthcare Holdings, a Singapore-based private healthcare group backed by Temasek’s SeaTown Holdings, has lodged a preliminary prospectus for a domestic initial public offering, according to a document filed on June 22.

Here are more details from the prospectus:

  • The offer size, price, and listing date were not disclosed.

  • The company said it will use proceeds from the new shares and new cornerstone shares to buy or invest in clinical practices and medical centres in Singapore, expand into new markets, and fund working capital.

  • Cornerstone investors include International Finance Corporation, Lion Global Investors, Manulife Investment Management, RBC Global Asset Management, and UBS.

  • Foundation Healthcare has 108 specialists, and runs 74 clinics and four medical centres in Singapore. REUTERS

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