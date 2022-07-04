Temasek-backed Advanced Info buys Thai Internet firm to widen network

BANGKOK (BLOOMBERG) - Advanced Info Service, Thailand's biggest mobile phone operator, plans to expand its network by acquiring Triple T Broadband and an infrastructure fund for a total of 32.4 billion baht (S$1.27 billion).

Advanced Info will buy Internet provider Triple T from Jasmine International for 19.5 billion baht, chief financial officer Tee Seeumpornroj said in an exchange filing. It will also acquire 1.52 billion units, or a 19 per cent stake, in Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund for 12.9 billion baht. At 8.5 baht a unit, that is a 10.5 per cent discount to the fund's closing price Friday.

"This acquisition will enhance consumer access to broader and better quality of service by improving broadband inclusion in new areas targeting the upcountry and non-city areas," Mr Tee said. "This aligns with our business direction to grow the broadband business and effectively develop the nation's fiber infrastructure."

Shares of Advanced Info rose as much as 2.8 per cent, the biggest gain in more than a week. Jasmine International, a technology company that is expanding into Bitcoin mining business, dropped as much as 7.2 per cent, while Jasmine Broadband slumped as much as 7.4 per cent.

"Advanced Info is the biggest beneficiary from this deal as the acquisition cost is much lower than we previously expected," said Maybank Securities analyst Wasu Mattanapotchanart.

"The cheap price and additional subscribers will benefit Advanced Info's operations and outlook significantly. In contrast, Jasmine has a negative outlook from this deal because it is selling almost all of their businesses at a cheap price."

Advanced Info, whose major shareholders include Temasek Holdings, said it will finance the acquisitions with borrowings, given its "sufficient debt headroom". The company pledged to maintain a dividend payout of at least 70 per cent of its net income.

The move comes as Norway's Telenor bids to merge its Thai telecommunications unit with True Corp and potentially topple Advanced Info as the country's biggest mobile operator. Advanced Info's backers include Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, while True is backed by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group and China Mobile.

Advanced Info will seek request regulatory approvals before entering the formal contract and it expects to complete the acquisitions in the first quarter of 2023, it said in a separate statement.