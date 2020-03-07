Tee Int'l ex-CEO probed by CAD; removed as director

Former Tee International chief executive Phua Chian Kin has been interviewed by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), the firm announced.

It noted that the CAD's demand on Wednesday for certain documents and assistance suggests that the interview relates to an offence under the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

Tee has removed Mr Phua as a director and he has surrendered his travel documents to the CAD.

The company's external investigator, PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services, released a report on Tuesday that said Mr Phua had admitted to taking company funds to repay his own debts and meet margin calls from stock brokers.

Mr Phua has told the board that he will continue to cooperate fully in the investigations and keep it updated, Tee said on Thursday night.

Mr Phua was chief executive officer of Tee International until September last year, when he was relieved of his duties but remained a director.

Tee removed him as an authorised signatory for all payments last September.

In February, it removed group chief financial officer Yeo Ai Mei as authorised signatory for all payments.

She will also be removed as an authorised signatory for all payments by the group.

Ms Yeo is serving six months' notice after Tee asked her to leave in February.

Tee International shares closed unchanged at 3.6 cents yesterday.

The company's external investigator, PricewaterhouseCoopers Risk Services, released a report on Tuesday that said Mr Phua Chian Kin had admitted to taking company funds to repay his own debts and meet margin calls from stock brokers.

THE BUSINESS TIMES