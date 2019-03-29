Tee International bags engineering contracts worth $22m

SINGAPORE - Tee International, together with its subsidiaries, has secured two new engineering contracts worth $22 million in total, the engineering, infrastructure and real estate group said on Friday (March 29) during the market's mid-day trading break.

The new contracts awarded include another contract for the fit-out works of a data centre, as well as addition and alteration works to industrial buildings for a repeat client. The group did not disclose the identity of these clients.

The new contracts bring the group's order book to $506 million.

Eric Phua, Tee International's group deputy managing director and managing director of engineering said: "Going forward we will continue to exercise our unwavering commitment to provide utmost quality works to our clients and ensuring that all projects are well executed and according to schedule."

TEE International shares were trading at 12 cents as at 1.25pm on Friday, up 1.7 per cent or 0.2 cent.