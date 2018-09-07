Technics Offshore Engineering, Technics Oil & Gas drop suit against Soilbuild Reit's trustee

SINGAPORE - Technics Offshore Engineering and Technics Oil & Gas have discontinued their proceedings against Soilbuild Business Space Reit's (real estate investment trust) trustee DBS Trustee Limited, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

This was in relation to a writ of summons announced earlier on May 20, 2016, by Technics Offshore Engineering and Technics Oil & Gas claiming unlawful conspiracy against the sale and leaseback transaction of 72 Loyang Way, Singapore.

The notice of discontinuance was filed on Aug 31, 2018.