Tech stars see shares dim in eyes of investors

Technology companies that catapulted Wall Street to glorious heights have seen their shares tumble on investor concerns that the days of stellar profits are waning.

Since their most recent peaks, Amazon lost 18.5 per cent; Apple, 17 per cent; Netflix, 23 per cent; and Google-parent Alphabet, 14 per cent.

And the tumble came after Amazon was briefly valued, based on share price, at more than US$1 trillion (S$1.38 trillion), and as the e-commerce colossus heads into what should be a money-making year-end holiday shopping season.

The mood worsened early this month for Apple after it released a disappointing sales forecast for the final quarter of this year.

Investors anticipating fewer iPhones as holiday gifts knocked Apple off its pedestal as a rarity with a US$1 trillion market valuation.

Analysts contended that US tech titans driving Wall Street trends fell because conditions drove them stunningly high, and circumstances change along with company fortunes.

"Investors have really piled into the tech sector since the Brexit (vote)," said Nasdaq analyst Jack Menke.

He recalled the sector climbing an average of 7 per cent in the nine quarters following the British vote because, faced with uncertainties in Europe, investors were drawn to the potential of high returns on US tech companies in a low-interest environment.

United States President Donald Trump's tax reform passed late last year set the stage for tech companies to reap windfalls in the first two quarters of this year, driven by tax savings that paved the way for big spending on buying back shares or paying out dividends.

"We are facing a natural correction," Mr Menke said of the share price drops of leading tech companies in recent weeks.

The US Federal Reserve central banking system is firmly committed to interest rate hikes that increase borrowing costs for households and businesses, potentially leading to lower demand as people either borrow less or spend more to pay for debt.

The rise in US interest rates has also helped increase the value of the dollar, which companies translate into a "headwind" making their products more expensive abroad.

Between Mr Trump's trade war and the decline in global economic prospects, investors see "higher risks of a recession compared to the last 12 months," according to Manulife AM senior portfolio manager Nate Thooft.

Companies that have thrived as suppliers or partners to US tech giants are starting to feel the ripple effect.

Lumentum, which supplies Apple with technology used for a facial recognition feature in iPhones, saw its shares plunge more than 30 per cent on Wall Street after revealing it was reducing shipments to one of its largest customers.

All eyes went to Apple, shares of which took a hit on worries that iPhone demand was weakening. Apple makes most of its money from iPhone sales.

Decline of investor confidence in tech companies makes people less willing to keep paying premiums for shares.

"I don't think tech stocks are too expensive, but traders are less willing to pay a premium for these stocks," Mr Thooft said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE