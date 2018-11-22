Tech set-up Sendhelper raises $610k in seed funding

Singapore-based technology set-up Sendhelper has raised $610,000 in seed funding, led by Captii Ventures.

The mobile e-commerce platform for services in Singapore enables individuals, service providers and households to book and pay for home services.

"The funding will be used for the purpose of growing their services across markets and launching Sendjobs, a B2B (business to business) platform which will focus on matching employers with job seekers for non-executive positions in industries such as F&B, retail, hospitality, events, logistics and security," said Sendhelper in a press statement.

According to founder and chief executive Rupam Biswas, Sendhelper has chalked up over $2 million in sales since its launch, and has seen sales grow by three times in the last one year. He said: "Our experience in the B2C (business to consumer) services segment led us to discover that there was also a constant challenge for Singapore's employers to fulfil demand for manpower for non-executive positions.

"Thus, we are taking advantage of this large opportunity to introduce Sendjobs and address the pain points of employers."

Seen as a LinkedIn for blue-collar workers, Sendjobs uses artificial intelligence to allow employers to identify suitable candidates to chat with, and hire.

In the last five months, 500 employers have come on board Sendjobs in Singapore. It now plans to launch Sendjobs globally as a professional networking platform and expand into other markets.