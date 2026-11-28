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In this column, ST’s business correspondents unpack the latest developments in Singapore and global markets during the week – and explain what they mean for investors.

Starhub and M1 announced their merger in a deal worth $1.1 billion on Nov 24. The deal is slated for completion in the first half of 2027.

SINGAPORE – Global markets and Singapore stocks rebounded when the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive was announced on Nov 24, after days of sell-offs in tech and artificial intelligence stocks that wiped the entire year’s gains from the NASDAQ.

However, investors are still watching the tech space, as well as proposed US tariffs on Singapore and 13 other trading partners.

Tech stocks rallied after news of Huang’s return, with Singapore-listed counters like Mi Material and PC Partner seeing shares stage double-digit jumps over the trading session of Nov 24.

The gains eased by the end of the week, with Mi Material up 5.8% and PC Partner up 2% at the Nov 27 close. Other tech stocks also ended higher, with AEM up 3.6% to $6.09 and semiconductor manufacturer UMS 2.5% higher at $1.64.

After an initial rally, US markets continued to be volatile ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend following news of new US tariffs. The S&P 500 was down around 2.8% over the week, while NASDAQ was down nearly 5%.

The Huang saga exposed the fault lines in corporate governance, board independence and succession planning, and fanned concerns about big tech and the massive amount of funds poured into AI investments.

His swift return – when the dust had barely settled after his Nov 12 resignation following reports about his affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy – was reportedly slammed by critics and lawmakers in the US, who questioned the independence of the board.

On Nov 25, S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia’s credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade, bringing up questions of management and board oversight.

The Financial Times reported on Nov 26, citing insiders, that Nvidia has told manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia after new US export controls on advanced AI chips to some South-east Asian countries.

Singapore has not confirmed if Nvidia shipments to the Republic have indeed been stopped, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the next day.

He added that the Government is engaging local companies to assess the impact of the US’ latest chip curbs, and is working with the US to explore how companies here can continue having secured access to high-end chips.

Meanwhile, Singapore has objected to the findings of a probe behind the US’ proposal to impose tariffs of up to 20% on the Republic and 13 other trading partners under Section 301.

The US Trade Representative accused the countries of producing more goods than they would under normal, market-oriented conditions.

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said on Nov 26 that the findings fail to account for Singapore’s open, trade-reliant economic structure.

The duties could take effect in early 2027, though the US Trade Representative’s Jamieson Greer offered to consider lowering the proposed rate to 10% if Singapore reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington.

The Singapore Business Federation expressed concerns not only about the absolute tariff rate but also about how potential differences in rates between Singapore and competing economies could affect businesses’ competitiveness and future investment and supply-chain decisions.

“We recognise that there remains room for further negotiations and hope that continued engagement will lead to an outcome that takes into account Singapore’s circumstances as a small and highly open economy,” it said on Nov 26.

Seatrium layoffs

On the home front, Seatrium will lay off around 2% of its Singapore workforce, or about 220 staff, as it streamlines global operations and consolidates its network of yards.

Seatrium, which is a Singapore-listed offshore, marine and energy group, said it is transforming systems and processes in line with future business needs, which includes speeding up the optimisation of facilities in Singapore, where it has five yards.

Globally, Seatrium has pared its yards from 15 in 2023 to the current 11.

In Singapore, it will wind down operations of its Admiralty yard by 2028, and refocus its Benoi, Pioneer and Tuas yards on work that supports the group’s global projects, such as higher-value repairs and upgrades. Its flagship yard remains the one at Tuas Boulevard.

This is Seatrium’s first workforce restructuring exercise since it was formed in 2023 through the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine. Its global headcount in August 2025 stood at about 24,000.

Its shares fell over 7% immediately after the announcement of the layoffs, but pared the losses to 1.5% on Nov 27.

Still, analysts remained optimistic on the stock, with OCBC equity research analyst Rachel Miu maintaining a “buy” call.

She noted that the recent sell-off is driven by order book concern and compounded by a workforce and yard restructuring announcement that the market interpreted as a demand signal rather than operational efficiency.

“However, the company won an FPSO integration contract from Modec for Guyana in November, a positive signal for pipeline activity, though the contract value was not disclosed,” she said.

She also noted that this announcement came after two new projects were announced in October, with a total value of $700 million.

“During the recent business update, the management indicated that new order flow depends largely on the project owners’ timetable. The management also indicated that cost savings, or cost discipline, is an ongoing process to support a leaner and more efficient structure,” she said.

Seatrium is also actively exploring new projects, such as with Bermuda-based company Golar LNG, she noted.

StarHub and M1 will merge

StarHub will merge with M1 in a deal worth $1.1 billion, the telco said on Nov 24. The merger is slated to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The telcos will continue to operate and compete independently until the completion of the merger, with no change to customers’ existing plans, services and points of contact.

StarHub also announced that it has exercised its call option to acquire the Singapore operations of Circles.Life, a mobile virtual network operator which operates on M1’s network.

StarHub had previously fully acquired MyRepublic Broadband in August 2025 and the company’s mobile business in October 2026.

StarHub’s shares rose 1.8% to $1.13 at the closing bell on Nov 27.

Meanwhile, Keppel, which owns M1, said on Nov 26 that it is considering three options to monetise the 23% stake in the enlarged StarHub it would receive if the proposed merger between the two telcos goes through.

It could sell the shares over time, sell them to a strategic investor or fund, or distribute them directly to its shareholders, Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua said in response to investor queries in a filing with the SGX.

Keppel shares were up 0.6% on Nov 27.

What to look out for in the coming week

Tariffs remain in the headlines and investors will be watching for news on the final duties that will be imposed on US trading partners, including Singapore.

US manufacturing data, as well as consumer figures, will be out over the week.

All eyes will also be on Nvidia’s Huang, who is scheduled to testify in an open Senate Banking Committee hearing on Dec 3 regarding US export controls and AI chip security.