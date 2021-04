Technology giant Google has grown its staff strength here to about 2,000 since it started operating its Singapore office in 2007. It has a global workforce of more than 100,000.

As a company that thrives on innovation, one of its recruitment principles is to hire for "culture add" rather than "culture fit". This means it focuses on what someone can add to the team or organisation - characteristics, competencies or experiences - rather than on how well they will fit in.