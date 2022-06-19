Katong News Agency, which opened in 1955, is shutting down after 67 years in business.
The 1,386 sq ft, two-storey shophouse was sold for $4.2 million, or at $3,029 per sq ft (psf), in December.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 19, 2022, with the headline Tanjong Katong shop to close after 67 years.