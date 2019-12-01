Tallest upcycled festive tree lit up at Fort Canning Park as part of UBS' new community arts programme

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Fort Canning Park will now be able to take in Singapore's tallest upcycled festive tree, made with flowers from 3,000 discarded plastic bottles.

The 12.8m-tall multicoloured tree was officially lit up on Friday (Nov 29) and is certified by the Singapore Book of Records as the nation's tallest sustainable tree made up of plastic bottles, Swiss bank UBS said in a statement on Saturday.

The 6,000 flowers were made by volunteers from UBS, Lasalle College of the Arts, Community Foundation of Singapore (CFS), AWWA, Halogen Foundation Singapore and Care Corner Seniors Services.

The tree will be open for public viewing until next month. Materials used to build the tree will then be further repurposed into new works of art.

The project kicks off UBS' Sustainable Arts Programme for Youths, a joint project with charity CFS to engage community partners to support and mentor youths by therapeutic learning through art.

The tree lighting ceremony also commemorated the handover of the 381,000 sq ft Park Mall property at 9 Penang Road from the development's owner to UBS Singapore.

UBS Singapore country head August Hatecke said: "This handover is a significant milestone as we consolidate over 3,000 colleagues across our wealth management, investment bank and asset management business at 9 Penang Road to enhance collaboration and offer new capacity for future growth in Asia."

The new facility, which UBS plans to move into in the second half of next year, will also house the UBS University that provides training and development programmes for employees across the region and the UBS APAC Innovation lab.