Tainted marine fuel likely loaded at offshore UAE site

The contaminated marine fuel sold to 200 ships refuelling in Singapore was likely to have been loaded at an offshore anchorage at the Port of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a ship-to-ship transfer, industry sources told The Straits Times.

The deep-water anchorage is a common transhipment point used by independent trading firms and oil companies dealing in fuel originating from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain, according to Mr Yaw Yan Chong, director of oil research at Refinitiva, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group.

"Khor Fakkan is a floating storage location in a deep-water anchorage off the UAE, with limited onshore storage capacity, and does not produce any native fuel oil of its own," he said.

"The shipping operations involving the transfer of oil can take place between vessels of the same size, or it can sometimes involve smaller ships making multiple deliveries to fill up a larger vessel."

Because these operations take place at the offshore anchorage, the oil does not enter the port itself, and the authorities regulating operations at Khor Fakkan do not screen the oil for quality, at least one port source ST spoke to said.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on May 5 that the contaminated oil, which was sold by global trading giant Glencore, had been loaded in the UAE port of Khor Fakkan in January and February.

MPA added that the oil was shipped to floating storage facilities in southern Malaysia where further blending took place before being sent to storage tanks in Singapore. Some of the oil was sold to PetroChina International.

Of the 200 ships that received the contaminated fuel from Glencore and PetroChina, 80 reported various issues with their fuel pumps and engines

According to MPA's statement in early May, the tainted oil loaded from the UAE was purchased by Glencore's subsidiary in Singapore in late January and February, which bought it from Straits Pinnacle, a unit of the Straits Financial Group, which is a unit of Hong Kong logistics group CWT International.

Straits Pinnacle contracted the oil from Singapore firm Unicious Energy. Mr Sabil Siddique, managing director of Unicious, confirmed the purchase of the oil.

He maintained that his company had no involvement with the loading and shipping operations at the Khor Fakkan anchorage, which he likened to the southern Malaysian oil transhipment and floating storage hub Tanjung Pelepas.

He said his company bought about 80,000 tonnes of marine fuel from UAE company Desert Oasis Petrochemical Trading which he valued at about US$50 million (S$69.5 million).

Mr Siddique explained that his firm took delivery of the oil only after the cargo was discharged into a floating storage vessel off the coast of Malaysia.

"Prior to taking delivery, we had tested the samples of the cargo at the time of delivery and the test analysis showed the cargo was on specification," he said.

"The tests and analysis were carried out in accordance with international standards. However, as MPA noted, current international standards to which we adhered do not require a test for the chlorinated organic compounds found."

Such contamination can damage a ship's engine and lead to costly repairs. Ships losing power at sea can be extremely dangerous, increasing the risk of collision or running aground.

Mr Siddique said his company is currently undertaking its own investigations and working with the UAE company that had supplied the oil, in addition to cooperating with MPA in its probes.

Mr Joseph Lin, vice-president at Straits Financial Services, a unit of CWT International, said in an e-mail that Straits Pinnacle has been fully cooperating with MPA in its investigation and has nothing further to add at this point.

Glencore declined to comment when contacted by ST.

Singapore is a major bunkering port and MPA said last week that it is in discussions with the industry on implementing additional fuel quality checks to screen for "unacceptable chemicals".