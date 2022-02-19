Tada owner MVL to launch electric tuk-tuk business

Singapore-based MVL, the blockchain start-up behind zero-commission ride-hailing service Tada, has started a Series C funding exercise with an eye to raising more than US$100 million (S$134 million) as it prepares to launch an electric tuk-tuk business in the region, chief executive Kay Woo told The Straits Times.

The funding exercise is expected to conclude in the fourth quarter of this year, said Mr Woo.

The firm has already raised more than US$30 million via two funding rounds, part of which has gone towards the development of its electric tuk-tuk business in Cambodia. MVL's key focus now is growing this business regionally.

In an interview with ST, Mr Woo said the roll-out of the environmentally friendly vehicles - two-wheeled carriages pulled by a motorbike - is backed by an investment of US$15 million which was raised in a Series B funding round last year.

The electric three-wheelers will be offered as a transport option for customers on the company's ride-hailing app Tada in Cambodia.

The money raised from the current funding exercise will be channelled towards launching the vehicles first in Cambodia, then Thailand, followed by Vietnam and Myanmar, and then other regional markets where tuk-tuks are used as a mode of transport.

The first batch of electric tuk-tuks are scheduled to be rolled out in Phnom Penh some time this month through an MVL subsidiary, MVL Energy. The company is currently taking in orders from drivers.

"The initial plan was to roll out in end-2021; however, supply chain backlogs due to the pandemic pushed this plan out. But MVL was able to limit this delay to just two months," Mr Woo said.

Dubbed the Onion T1, the electric tuk-tuk is being developed with the support of Central and Myungshin, which are leading automotive parts manufacturers in South Korea.

Mr Woo, 40, said that the business model he is attempting to build in Cambodia is anchored in a desire to change lives by providing tuk-tuk drivers with a pathway to ownership.

He added that, besides the cost savings of between 20 per cent to 30 per cent that drivers will make by moving away from costly fuel to an electric battery, his company, together with MVL's strategic investor Shinhan Bank, will be offering loans to help drivers purchase the electric tuk-tuks. The vehicles will be priced at around US$4,999.

"Cambodia is a small market, but it gives us the opportunity to work on our business model and perfect the ecosystem that will help change the mobility landscape in the (region)," Mr Woo said.

"We are not trying to compete with the existing giants of the industry, our business model is different and we do not want to be compared with others in the market."

The electric tuk-tuks are being assembled at a factory in Cambodia owned by MVL Energy. There are currently 60 local residents employed at the facility and Mr Woo said the company will be expanding the workforce to as many as 150 as orders stream in and production expands.