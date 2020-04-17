Swiber in talks for possible $285m rescue by Mid-East investor

Debt-laden marine group Swiber Holdings has started discussions with a third party over a possible restructuring deal.

The potential investor is a Middle East-based oil and gas conglomerate, said Swiber, which is in judicial management.

Part of the proposed deal involves the conglomerate investing a total of US$200 million (S$285 million) in cash in a new wholly owned subsidiary.

This would be incorporated by Swiber or its existing wholly owned unit, Equatoriale Energy.

The potential investor has proposed to inject an initial sum of US$10 million through the subscription of new shares in the new subsidiary, making up about 80 per cent of this unit's enlarged share capital, a stock exchange filing noted on Wednesday.

The remaining US$190 million would be invested by way of subscribing for new shares in the new subsidiary, or in Equatoriale Energy.

The potential deal would also have a debt restructuring element.

This would include the new subsidiary issuing redeemable convertible bonds to certain secured creditors to address Swiber's liabilities.

These bonds would be convertible into shares that would constitute about 10 per cent of the new subsidiary's enlarged share capital if the bonds were converted.

The new unit would issue stock making up about 12.6 per cent of its enlarged share capital to unsecured creditors of Swiber Holdings and Swiber Offshore Construction.

Swiber would also conduct an internal restructuring before the closing of the initial US$10 million investment.

This would involve the group's transfer of certain assets - including secured and unsecured vessels, a secured leasehold property, shares in certain subsidiaries and some contracts and intellectual property - to the new subsidiary.

The Middle Eastern conglomerate had sent a preliminary and non-binding expression to Swiber on April 5 regarding the potential investment, which would be subjected to due diligence, necessary approvals and the signing of definitive transaction agreements.

Swiber noted that as of Wednesday, no definitive or binding agreements - including any term sheet - had been signed in connection with the possible restructuring deal.

The court in January extended judicial management to April 30.

Trading in Swiber shares has been suspended since 2016.

THE BUSINESS TIMES